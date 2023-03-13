Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

AGM stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,687. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

