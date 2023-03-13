Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 116,504 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

