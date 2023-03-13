Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,631 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.09% of Adobe worth $113,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $325.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

