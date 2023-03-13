Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 679 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $298,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

