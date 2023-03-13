Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 17,188 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.5% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.73% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $379,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

