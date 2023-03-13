Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $84.48 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $84,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.