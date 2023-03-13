Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,855 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $143,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $223.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day moving average of $237.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

