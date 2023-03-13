Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.1% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.31% of McDonald’s worth $519,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $265.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.85 and its 200 day moving average is $262.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $223.16 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.