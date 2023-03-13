Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.09% of Blackstone worth $51,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 44.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 21.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 16.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $78.53 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.