Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 291,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

