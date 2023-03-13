eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 718,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 958,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 127,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,916 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

