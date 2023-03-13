Evmos Price Down 0.8% This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Evmos has a total market cap of $98.95 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00437085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,522.72 or 0.29544042 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

