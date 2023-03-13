Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Evmos has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $102.48 million and $1.29 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

