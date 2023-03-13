Everdome Price Hits $0.0017 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $32.79 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

