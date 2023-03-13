Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $206.56 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $206.56 billion and $17.39 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,687.96 or 0.06960141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00068562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00050136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000860 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

