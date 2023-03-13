Ethereum Classic Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $338.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $19.90 or 0.00082056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,251.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00336334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00636360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00525853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00147636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,885,910 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

