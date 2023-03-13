EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($193.62) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.80.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,099. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.