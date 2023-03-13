Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Decreased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up about 5.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Essex Property Trust worth $71,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.15.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $214.13. 281,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,118. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

