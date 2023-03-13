Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMBLP opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.98.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
