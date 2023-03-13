Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMBLP opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

