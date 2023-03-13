ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $117.80 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00224443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,344.55 or 0.99919843 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0095203 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $196.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.