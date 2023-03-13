Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Up 29.8% in February

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 1,236,740 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 638,405 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 4.4 %

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

EOSE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,112. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

