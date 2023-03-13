Enovix’s (ENVX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of ENVX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,183. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

