Enovix’s (ENVX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,183. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.