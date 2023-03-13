Enovix’s (ENVX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 5,082,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,869. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

