Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $252.22. 316,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.57. The company has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

