Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Enlightenment Research LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CSX by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.74. 1,652,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,380,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

