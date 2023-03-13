Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.6% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

