Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,902. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

