Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.05. 2,456,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

