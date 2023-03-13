Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

