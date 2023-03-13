Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.