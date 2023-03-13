Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $447,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $133,360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $71.31. 561,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.