Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $248,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 151.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 202,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 121,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 55.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE MPC traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

