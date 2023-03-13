Enlightenment Research LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 272.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.7% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

