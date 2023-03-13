Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 955 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,034. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

