Enlightenment Research LLC Buys New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 138,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,304. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

