Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.29. 1,582,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

