Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enghouse Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.63.

Shares of TSE:ENGH traded up C$2.67 on Monday, reaching C$35.44. 89,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,163. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$23.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.21.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total value of C$788,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$630,912. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

