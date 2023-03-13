Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UUUU remained flat at $5.52 on Friday. 2,308,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.