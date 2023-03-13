Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU remained flat at $5.52 on Friday. 2,308,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

About Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.