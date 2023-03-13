Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Enel Stock Performance

ENLAY stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

