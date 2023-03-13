Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,283.17.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 5.1 %

EDV opened at C$27.78 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$22.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -284.62%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.