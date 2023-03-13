Emocoin Price Hits $0.0017 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emocoin has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

