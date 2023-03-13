Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $179,448.98 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00423030 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.49 or 0.28594037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

