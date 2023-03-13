EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.61% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
KLX Energy Services Stock Performance
KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 104,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,885. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
