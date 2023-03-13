EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Boosts Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $18.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.
Limbach Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 139,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $164.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.20.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
