EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Boosts Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $18.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Limbach Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 139,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $164.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Limbach by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

