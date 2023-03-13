Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $87.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,386 shares of company stock worth $7,834,077. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

