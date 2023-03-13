Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Acquires £7,900 in Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 5,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £7,900 ($9,499.76).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

LON EWI traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 151.20 ($1.82). The stock had a trading volume of 965,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.26. The company has a market cap of £589.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 147.80 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 230.50 ($2.77).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

