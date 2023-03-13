Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $529.22 million and $27.17 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

