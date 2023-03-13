Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TEAF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 35,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,193. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.
Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
