Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEAF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 35,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,193. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.