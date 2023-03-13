EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
EchoStar Stock Down 3.1 %
SATS stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.