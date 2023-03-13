EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Stock Down 3.1 %

SATS stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 152,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

