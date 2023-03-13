Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 675,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 249,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
