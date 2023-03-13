Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 675,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 249,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

